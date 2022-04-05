YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by almost 30 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 29, taking it to 776.6 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 165 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 62,609.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 45, taking it to 822.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 509 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 179,236.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 27, taking it to 786.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 316 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 101,779.
