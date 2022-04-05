A MYSTERIOUS 'UFO' has been spotted hovering in York.

The flying saucer was seen from the Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate side of Fossgate, and from Pavement, looking towards Spark and the Red Lion Pub.

It bears the message 'Empire Slaves' on its side with the S replaced by a US dollar sign ($).

This piece of street artwork is painted on the ex-government office building Swinson House, which is under renovation for new apartments - although its' artist is unknown.

There are also two small plaques on Swinson House, of an 'arch and cross' logo with a rainbow background -  one is attached to the chimney stack next to the saucer, and another on the front of the building.

