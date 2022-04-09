A GROUP of students from a theatre school in York organised a special show to raise money for those hit by the crisis in Ukraine.
The students from Razzamataz Theatre School in York recently gave a performance for parents and families at York High School.
"The students wanted to do something to help the people of Ukraine in this very difficult time, so decided it would be great to put on a performance for parents and at the same time raise some much-needed funds," said Hollie Pickup, principal at Razzamataz.
Before the pandemic, team of 26 students performed at Her Majesties Theatre London - and coincidentally the costumes were blue and yellow, matching the Ukraine flag.
"We reinvented our London set to stand with Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, in particular the innocent children." Hollie added.
In total, the group managed to raise £198, which has been sent to Ukraine through JustGiving and the Newsquest '#ThereWithUkraine' appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.