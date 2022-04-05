A MAN has died after crashing into a building while trying to avoid a stationary heavy goods vehicle (HGV).
Humberside Police officers were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision (RTC) on the A166 at Stamford Bridge in East Riding of Yorkshire at 2.45pm on Saturday March 26.
A black Citroën C4 Aircross was travelling from York along the road, as it proceeded across the bridge going over the river Derwent it swerved to avoid a stationary HGV and collided with a nearby building.
The driver of the Citroën was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but, despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.
"We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage.
"We would also appeal for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 364 of 26 March."
