A 'BREATHTAKING' bubble show, which has been thrilling audiences for over 30 years, is coming to a popular theatre in York.
Louis Pearl has been entertaining audiences around the world with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles.
He explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and enough spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerized.
From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornados and trampolines to people inside bubbles, The Amazing Bubble Man conjures shrieks of laughter and gasps of amazement from all ages.
He’s a favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he has enjoyed 12 years of sell-out success and returns again this summer. Before that, The Amazing Bubbleman comes to York Theatre Royal on April 12 at 1pm.
Tickets for the show in York can be purchased on the Theatre Royal website or by calling the box office on 01904 623568.
