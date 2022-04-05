LEADING figures gathered to celebrate York's post-pandemic revival as the city's top-performing businesses were revealed.

The Press joined its partners, York St John University and City of York Council, to launch the fifth edition of The York Top 100 Businesses annual report.

The definitive list of York's most significant businesses uses an algorithm created by York St John Business School, taking into account performance indicators such as turnover, profit, growth and staff numbers.

At the launch, sponsored by Azets, Professor Karen Bryan, vice chancellor at York St John University, said the challenges of the past two years for York's economy and communities had also showcased resilience and adaptability.

"We have come together with a shared purpose to support one another and the city we call home."

Vice Chancellor of York St John University, Prof Karen Bryan, with the award for Hartleys Food Holdings Picture: Frank Dwyer

Prof Bryan said the city was beginning to thrive again, with many of York's top 100 businesses contributing to its recovery, while York St John remained committed to investing in the local economy through its academic and support services.

"With 70 per cent of our students remaining in the the city and region after graduation we are creating a direct talent pipeline with local businesses."

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, told guests: "Great things happen in York - we just don't shout about it enough so it is nice to have a celebration of achievement."

He added: "York has a rich and diverse business landscape with lots of cutting-edge, world-class companies, including many sectors, including a growing food and drink manufacturing sector, innovative rail tech sector a creative cultural sector, hospitality and tourism which is second to none, and a huge growth in biotech and biomedical sectors.

"These are great stories for a great city."

LNER steamed into the number one place, up from fourth place last year, having boosted its annual turnover to more than £838m, up from £680m in 2020.

Mark Plowright, of LNER, which was placed in first position in the top 100 list, with Vice Chancellor Prof Karen Bryan Picture: Frank Dwyer

Shepherd Group and shoe retailer, Pavers, were in second and third place.

As well as revealing the leading businesses, four special awards were also presented.

Castle Howard, up two places in the list, was named the 'one to watch', while frozen and fresh vegetable supplier, Hartleys Food Holdings Ltd was noted as a high climber as it shot up from 69th to 19th place in a year.

It has also seen its turnover rise by 51 per cent to £16.5m.

Matt Collier, of Castle Howard, named 'the one to watch' in the York Top 100 Businesses, with Prof Karen Bryan, vice chancellor at York St John University Picture: Frank Dwyer

Newcomer of the year went to BSC Filters Ltd, a leader in the design and manufacture of microwave filters and filter-based active subsystems and modules.

Dr Rebecca Biggins, deputy dean at York Business School, said it was time to look forward, rather than dwell, and highlighted that York's economic landscape has more than 12,000 businesses, from app developers to potato farmers as well as a host of start-ups.

"The challenges are apparent and have been well publicised by The Press.

"The turnover and growth experienced by a vast number of the York top 100 businesses is a clear example of how businesses find a way to develop and prosper despite the challenges."

A special supplement featuring the top businesses, and award winners, is published in today's Press.