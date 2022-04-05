MORE than 2,000 York residents will suffer long Covid over the next three months, experts have calculated.

The 'Situational Awareness Explorer Post-Acute Covid-19 model' has recently been refreshed, says City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report.

It says it currently predicts that in York, in the three month period from April 1 to June 30, there will be 2,090 new cases of post-acute Covid, of which 395 will require services.

It said post-acute Covid was defined as signs and symptoms that developed during or after an infection consistent with Covid-19, which continued for more than 12 weeks and were not explained by an alternative diagnosis.