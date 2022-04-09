A CLUB president has completed the challenge of a virtual walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to support three charities.
Nigel Wood, president of The Rotary Club of Scarborough, started out on the 874-mile walk last summer with the aim of raising as much money as possible for ROTARY100.
ROTARY100 marks 100 years of Rotary in Scarborough. To celebrate this milestone, the club launched a year-long fundraising project to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity and YMCA Scarborough with the ambitious target of raising £100,000.
Nigel said: “I wanted to finish the walk by the end of June, but I managed it in seven months. It’s been great fun and it’s helped to draw awareness of ROTARY100 and the wonderful charities we are supporting.”
Nigel has passed his original target of £1,000, with a combination of sponsorship on and offline, plus support from his work colleagues, family and friends – with money still coming in.
