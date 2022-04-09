A CRICKET club has received a generous donation from a York-based foundation - helping to fund upgrades to facilities.
The Pavers Foundation, charitable initiative of Pavers Shoes, has donated £1,000 to Pocklington Cricket Club (PCC), following a grant application submitted by James Fletcher, financial controller at Pavers head office in York.
The donation was awarded in the form of match funding, to recognise substantial fundraising already carried out by the club.
“On behalf of myself and all PCC members, I would like to thank Pavers for the generous donation which will allow the improvements to the ground and facilities at Burnby Lane," said Mr Fletcher.
The upgraded facilities will aim to encourage participation from junior cricketers in the wider Pocklington community.
PCC’s secretary, Dan Croft, said: "I would like to place on record our gratitude and thanks to the Pavers Foundation.
"It's with support like this that we can keep improving our practice facilities, which is vital in the development of our junior section."
