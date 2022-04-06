EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Towns project is hosting a series of ‘What’s On’ events in different towns in the region.
The events will encourage and support communities and residents to become more physically, mentally and socially active by offering local groups, clubs and charities the chance to showcase what they do in Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton.
There will be a variety of organisations attending and members of the public will be able to find out what activities are available to them in their own area.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said : “I am very pleased that our exciting Active Towns project is able to put on these informative and enjoyable events this Easter. I hope they will appeal to local residents.
"I think they will prove very useful indeed and a great way to spend an hour or two this Easter holiday.”
Running alongside the ‘What’s On’ events will be a ‘Family Fun Day’ with free activities for all age groups to get involved in.
Active Towns is working closely in the community with residents, local clubs, groups and organisations to expand resources.
For more information about the events, visit: www.activetowns.co.uk
