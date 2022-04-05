CORDONS are in place at a shopping centre.
North Yorkshire Police is currently dealing with an incident at the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough.
The police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice whilst emergency services respond.
Updates to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.