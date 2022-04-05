A NEW business has opened its doors in the heart of a North Yorkshire market town.

Fashion country wear brand Fairfax and Favor opened in the former Nat West Bank building in Market Place, Helmsley, yesterday (April 4).

Set up by friends and founders, Marcus Fountain and Felix Parker, Helmsley is their third shop - the first two being in Holt in Norfolk and Stamford in Lincolnshire.

They specialise in luxury boots and shoes for both men and women, inspired by country life and as a brand, want to pioneer 'rural vogue'.

"When people say retail is dead, I don't believe it. I say boring retail is dead," said Felix. "What we want to do is give everyone a really positive experience and I can't tell you how excited we are to be opening up in Helmsley.

"When we first visited we fell in love with the place and we are looking forward to working with other local businesses.

"We are a national brand, but we want to work with people here.

"As a business we're nine years old. We started a business together aged 21 and we have grown the company in that time."

Fairfax and Favor, which takes it's name from Marcus and Felix's own middle names, now has a turnover of £29.3 million and employs between 75 and 100 people with the Helmsley shop accounting for between seven and ten staff.

Felix said: "The past years have been breath-taking. We started as two childhood friends who took the plunge; now we have over 30 full-time employees, a warehouse in Portugal, numerous channels of business that range from online to shows, showroom to wholesale and new stockists flooding in.

"Back in 2017 we were elated when our Imperial Explorer was crowned the winner of Best New Footwear Product of the Year at the Shooting Awards; and, most recently, Fairfax & Favor was named Best Luxury Brand of The Year at the 2019 Direct Commerce Awards.

"From rickety beginnings in a bedraggled pop-up gazebo plopped in a field come rain or shine, our journey on the show circuit has helped shape who we are, and what we believe in today.

"Our remarkable, hard-working show team are now a dab hand on the circuit, demonstrated by their fabulous accolade, winning a Gold award for Best Trade Stand at the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials."

The Helmsley shop will be open seven days a week 10am-5pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11am-3pm on Sundays.

The redevelopment of the old bank was undertaken by chartered surveyor Jill White who has also created two services apartments above the shop.

The Old Bank Helmsley apartments are available to book here.