FIVE of York's eateries have been scored a two star rating following their latest food hygiene inspections.

Listed below are the food businesses in York that have receieved the rating after their latest inspections by City of York council since the start of this year - with the exception of Hare and Hounds which was inspected by Selby District council.

The scores are based on the categories of food hygiene and safety, referring to food handling procedures, structural compliance, referring to the business' facilities, and confidence in management.

The inspector rates the busineses between a zero - meaning urgent improvement necessary, and a five star, meaning very good, with five star elite awarded to those who achieve five star ratings three times in a row.

Anthony Dean, public protection manager at the City of York council, previously told The Press: "The anecdotal reduction in standards is possibly resulting from factors such as the impact of Brexit on numbers of workers available to work in the food sector, lack of suitably trained chefs and staff, and closure of businesses due to financial difficulties.

"We find that businesses, especially new businesses, that take part in these pre-hygiene visits generally do much better in their actual inspections.

"These visits are entirely voluntary, and undertaken on cost recovery basis, but the feedback from businesses is that they are very helpful."

Here are the food businesses rated a two star in York since January 2022:

Hare and Hounds

8 Silver Street, Riccall, York, YO19 6PA

Food handling, hygiene and safety: Improvement Necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary

Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory

Date of rating: February 25

Chatime, Coney Street

Chatime

2 Coney Street, York, YO1 9NA

Food handling safety and hygiene: Generally Satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary

Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory

Date of rating: February 14

Vitoria

24-26 Coppergate, York, YO1 9NR

Food handling safety and hygiene: Improvement Necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary

Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory

Date of rating: February 9

Backstreet Burgers/Chenab

2 Matmer House, Hull Road, York, YO10 3JW

Food handling safety and hygiene: Improvement Necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary

Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory

Date of rating: January 26

Strensall Fisheries

16 The Village, Strensall, York, YO32 5XS

Food handling safety and hygiene: Improvement Necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary

Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory

Date of rating: January 5