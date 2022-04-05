FIVE of York's eateries have been scored a two star rating following their latest food hygiene inspections.
Listed below are the food businesses in York that have receieved the rating after their latest inspections by City of York council since the start of this year - with the exception of Hare and Hounds which was inspected by Selby District council.
The scores are based on the categories of food hygiene and safety, referring to food handling procedures, structural compliance, referring to the business' facilities, and confidence in management.
The inspector rates the busineses between a zero - meaning urgent improvement necessary, and a five star, meaning very good, with five star elite awarded to those who achieve five star ratings three times in a row.
Anthony Dean, public protection manager at the City of York council, previously told The Press: "The anecdotal reduction in standards is possibly resulting from factors such as the impact of Brexit on numbers of workers available to work in the food sector, lack of suitably trained chefs and staff, and closure of businesses due to financial difficulties.
"We find that businesses, especially new businesses, that take part in these pre-hygiene visits generally do much better in their actual inspections.
"These visits are entirely voluntary, and undertaken on cost recovery basis, but the feedback from businesses is that they are very helpful."
Here are the food businesses rated a two star in York since January 2022:
Hare and Hounds
8 Silver Street, Riccall, York, YO19 6PA
Food handling, hygiene and safety: Improvement Necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary
Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory
Date of rating: February 25
Chatime
2 Coney Street, York, YO1 9NA
Food handling safety and hygiene: Generally Satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary
Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory
Date of rating: February 14
Vitoria
24-26 Coppergate, York, YO1 9NR
Food handling safety and hygiene: Improvement Necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary
Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory
Date of rating: February 9
Backstreet Burgers/Chenab
2 Matmer House, Hull Road, York, YO10 3JW
Food handling safety and hygiene: Improvement Necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary
Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory
Date of rating: January 26
Strensall Fisheries
16 The Village, Strensall, York, YO32 5XS
Food handling safety and hygiene: Improvement Necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement Necessary
Management of food safety: Generally Satisfactory
Date of rating: January 5
