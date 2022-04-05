A YORK-based biotechnology firm has reported strong revenue growth in its interim results.

Aptamer Group, developer of diagnostic and therapeutic aptamer reagents, reported that revenue had increased by 183 per cent to £1.4m for the six months to December 31, 2021.

The period included the group's admission to AIM in December, valued at about £80m.

The company recorded an EBITDA loss of £1m in-line with the previous year's results, partially offset by increased sales, due to investment in the team and capabilities.

Highlights include securing a host of contracts including a deal with a top five global pharma company to develop Optimer binders as Quality Control (QC) reagents to support the development of a novel neurodegenerative disease vaccine, as well as a research collaboration with WuXi AppTec Research Services Division to identify new Optimer-enabled therapeutics.

Arron Tolley, chief executive, said: "Aptamer Group has delivered strong revenue growth during the first half, driven by increases in contracts won across all business units and good operational performance to progress our custom services. This has reinforced that there is both market need and demand for aptamer technology to support innovation across the life science industry and that Aptamer Group has a clear, differentiated technology offering."

"The strong performance of the business, together with key R&D initiatives and the group's strong financial position, positions Aptamer Group to take advantage of a growing market and we look forward to updating the market in the second half and beyond."

The Group anticipates increasing revenues in the second half of the year as many of the current development projects near completion and full invoicing can be recognised or secondary phases initiated.

Further partnering progress and new partnerships are also expected in the second half while global demand for Aptamer’s services continues to strengthen across the life science market.