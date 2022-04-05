POLICE have opened applications to join as a Special Constable, with a target to recruit around 30 volunteer officers in the next year.
As well as the opportunity to play a part in policing their local community, the training provision for Special Constables at North Yorkshire Police will now replicate that undertaken by those joining the force as regular officers.
Special Constables have the same power, uniform and responsibilities as regular police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis. The amount of time they are required to volunteer is not set in stone and can be flexible as required.
North Yorkshire Police Special Constable Chief Officer, Sharron Moverley-Holmes, said: "This is the first time we’ve recruited Special Constables for over two years and we’re proud to be able to offer the very best in training as well as future career opportunities for those who decide they want to join our regulars.
"If you’re in two minds about applying, I’d say go for it."
Special Constables completing their initial training, tutorship and probation period will have the opportunity to join a specialist team or portfolio role within North Yorkshire Police, building their expertise in an area such as Roads Policing or Rural Crime.
To apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3J9l68L
