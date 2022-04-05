A TRAIN firm, which operates in North Yorkshire, is giving group bookings a 20 per cent discount and has launched a new way of booking travel.
Those booking travel for parties of 10 or more with TransPennine Express (TPE) can now do so online in a single step, making it easier to organise group travel.
A dedicated booking team will now be on hand to answer questions and make all of the arrangements, including making sure those in the group are all sat together.
TPE is also offering parties of 10 or more 20 per cent off the price of advance purchase tickets when travelling together on the same train.
Darren Higgins, commercial director for TransPennine Express said: “We are thrilled to have brought in these changes to our booking system, along with discounted travel for groups of 10 or more, making it even easier for larger parties to use our trains.
“Our network connects towns and cities right across the North and into Scotland. We want to do all we can to provide a real alternative to travelling by road, encouraging those including larger groups to take the train and travel in a more sustainable way.”
The new booking system can be accessed online at: https://bit.ly/3u9whKf
