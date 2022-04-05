CITY of York Council has been given more than £17 million to improve bus services across the city.

The Government funding could mean more services being launched and young people enjoying cheaper tickets.

A council spokesperson said the funding would run over three years and support the development of key schemes and initiatives in line with York’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, which aimed to make the city's bus network more inclusive, accessible, attractive and welcoming.

They said key objectives included:

*Improving the frequency of services, providing more routes and supporting the reintroduction of park and ride services from Poppleton Bar following its use as a Covid testing centre

*Better, cheaper tickets for young people.

*Completing the electrification of York’s bus fleet, with 33 electric buses already operating.

*Upgrading York’s Park and Ride network, providing overnight parking at more sites and refurbishing the two oldest sites, at Rawcliffe Bar and Grimston Bar.

They added that the authority would lead a partnership of bus users and bus operators to develop projects to spend the £17.36 million.

Council leader Keith Aspden said improvements could range from installing new lighting and real time bus information at local bus stops to increasing the frequency of services and providing more routes.

He said the council had only recently secured £8.4 million to purchase an additional 44 electric buses for York.

"These announcements are a testament to the excellent work already ongoing in the city to decarbonise and enhance the bus network, and the plans we have in place to help improve services for residents across the city," he added.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport, said the funding came just a week after the council was awarded 8.4 million for zero emission busses in the city.

"Over 25 million is going to make a real difference," he said.

“This is fundamental to achieving the city’s carbon reduction goals while supporting the development strategy set out in the Local Plan.

"To encourage greater use of the bus network, and sustainable travel routes, our network and bus services must be safe, convenient and attractive to residents, commuters and visitors.”

The spokesperson said the council had also asked for funding to provide benches and lighting at more bus stops, provide audio announcements on all buses in York and install 100 more real time bus information screens across the city.

"The city’s Bus Service Improvement Plan is a key supporting document of the council’s new Local Transport Plan," they said.

"The Bus Service Improvement Plan will be reviewed on an annual basis to respond to the changing bus market and to tie in with other policy development such as the Carbon Reduction Plan, Local Plan and Local Transport Plan."