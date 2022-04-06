A CHARITY in York, which helps over 25,000 children and adults with learning disabilities, has received a generous donation from a local housebuilder.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, has donated £1,000 as part of its Community Fund initiative to the York branch of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), which is an inclusive and diverse body that benefits the lives of children and adults through horses.

With the help of the £1,000 donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s Community Fund, an initiative which aims to support the communities in which the housebuilder operates with a different chosen charity each month, further support will be offered to the Riding for the Disabled Association team to continue to make a difference to the children and adults that benefit from the work RDA deliver.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: "The York and District Group for Riding for the Disabled Association does a truly fantastic job in offering its support to those in need in the local community - and it was an honour to be able to nominate them for our Community Fund donation.

"We hope that our donation will help to raise awareness of the vital work that the charity does and help them to continue supporting people of all ages with physical and learning disabilities."

The chosen charity welcomes clients of all ages with physical and learning disabilities and autism to enjoy their horses. Offering fun activities such as riding and carriage driving, RDA provides therapy, fitness, skills development and opportunities for achievement.

With nearly 500 centres all over the UK, the organisation delivers physical benefits, boosts confidence, improves communication skills and helps to build relationships. The activities are designed to support the clients’ education and learning, whilst giving them the opportunity to compete, which significantly improves their confidence in daily life.

Alan Ross, trustee at York Group Riding for the Disabled Association said: “We are incredibly grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire East for this donation. The funds will help us to continue using our ponies to support disabled children and adults in our community.”

York & District Group RDA is a registered charity that supports children and adults with learning difficulties. Many of the riders have further difficulties, including physical limitations, speech, concentration and struggle to follow instructions. The trained instructors develop catered sessions to improve each of these areas, delivering them in a manner that maximises improvements but is also great fun.

For more information about Riding for the Disabled Association, visit: www.rda.org.uk

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has a number of developments within the local area, including Mortimer Park, as well as new up-and-coming developments such as Harclay Park.