THE PETROL and diesel prices in York are continuing to fluctuate as prices have slightly increased from last week.
The Press reported last week that the cheapest price for fuel was 154.7p for unleaded, down from 159.9p the week previously, and 170.7p for diesel, down from 177.9p, at Morrisons, Foss Island Road.
However this week, the cheapest price for fuel is 154.9p for petrol and 171.9p for diesel at Tesco, Tadcaster Road.
The most expensive place to fuel in York is Knavesmire service station, Tadcaster Road, 166.8p for petrol and 174.8p for diesel - up from 167.8p for unleaded, but down from 182.9p for diesel at Co-op Boroughbridge Road last week.
Fuel prices hit a record high due to concerns over the reliability of supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Later last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring Budget that fuel duty would be cut by 5p.
The cheapest stations for petrol and diesel in York (as of this week):
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, 154.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
- Tesco Extra Stirling Road, 154.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 155.7p unleaded, 173.7p diesel
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive, 155.9p unleaded, 173.9p diesel
- Asda, Monks Cross, 158.7p unleaded, 171.7p diesel
- London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 159.9p unleaded, 176.9p diesel
- Texaco, Co-op, Boroughbridge Road, 161.9p unleaded, 176.9p diesel
- Co-op Great North Way Road, 162.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- Shell Garage, York Road, 162.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 163.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.