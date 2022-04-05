A YORK hotel helped spread the word in an organised citywide spring clean to give back to the local community and spruce up the city.
Galtres Lodge, a boutique hotel situated in the heart of York, signed up to take part in Yorkshire’s seventh Great British Spring Clean event.
Assisted by City of York Council, the team at Galtres Lodge rolled up their sleeves alongside members of the local community, to undertake organised community litter picks across the city.
Rebecca Hill, co-founder of Galtres Lodge, said: "As one of the many thriving businesses in York, we always want to give back to our local community when the opportunity arises.
"As we venture into summer, we will undoubtedly see an influx of tourists and want to help ensure York is a welcoming, clean place."
The project took place on March 30, where residents, schools, businesses and community groups were encouraged to take pride in York.
