Brits are reporting an apparent symptom of Omicron as the NHS added nine new symptoms of Covid to the official list.

The official list of Covid symptoms on the NHS website has been extended to include NINE new signs you may be infected with the virus.

The extension of the official symptoms list comes just days after the Government ended the offer of free universal Covid-19 tests.

Covid infection rates are currently at a record high in the UK with almost five million people estimated to be currently infected with the illness responsible for a global pandemic.

In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for #COVID19 increased to a record level (week ending 26 March 2022).



Around 1 in 13 people, not in care homes, hospitals or other institutional settings would have tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/weRLFMpBvx pic.twitter.com/isKZucaFap — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 1, 2022

Potential new Omicron symptom emerges

The vast majority of people who test positive for coronavirus report cold-like symptoms however Brits are now complaining of a new sign of infection.

People using the ZOE tracker app have reported ear pain as another potential symptom of Covid.

A team of Stanford University experts led by Dr Konstantina Stankovic launched a study and found the virus could cause problems with the ear. The study found symptoms including severe earache, ear numbness, and even temporary hearing loss.

In some cases infection could cause temporary hearing loss with Dr Stankovic suggesting the symptoms could also appear in the fully-vaccinated.

Speaking to the Times Now News Portal, Dr Stankovic said: “Pain is often associated with ringing in the ears. Surprisingly, these symptoms, although more rarely, can also appear in patients who have been vaccinated with a full course."

New Covid symptoms recognised by the NHS

The new symptoms have been added to the NHS website, along with the three traditional symptoms of a fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or smell.

According to nhs.uk the signs of Covid-19 that people should look out for also include:

– shortness of breath;

– feeling tired or exhausted;

– an aching body;

– a headache;

– a sore throat;

– a blocked or runny nose;

– loss of appetite;

– diarrhoea;

– feeling sick or being sick.

A note on website adds: “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.”