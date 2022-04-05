A CHOIR in York is organising a special concert to support those hit by the crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir are performing the show for Ukraine on Easter Monday (April 18) at Michael Le Belfrey Church in the city.
This choir has rehearsed throughout two years of lockdown every Monday online until recently and is now ready to perform live again. Their most recent concert held at Wheldrake raised over £8,000 for the local down's syndrome charity, Shine21.
Chairman of the choir, Mike Wash, said: " We will be singing a varied but appropriate repertoire including the Ukrainian national Anthem and Finlandia by Sibelius, which was sung as a protest song against Russian oppression by the Fins and is now sang by choirs outside Russian Embassies worldwide, changing Finland to Ukraine in the lyrics.
"It is hoped representation from the Civic party and Ukrainian communities will be present at the concert."
All of the money raised during the concert, which will also be live streamed, will be donated to supporting those in Ukraine.
The choir are an award winning group and one of the oldest in the North of England, celebrating their 100th year in 2025.
