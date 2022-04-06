A YORK hotel has revealed plans for a return of ‘dining pods’ in its grounds, which it says have provided ‘a lifeline’ for the business.

The Grade 2-listed Churchill Hotel at 65 Bootham has submitted plans for seven pods to allow al-fresco dining, something the hotel pioneered during lockdown.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “These structures would follow temporary “igloos” that were erected during the national lockdowns for Covid-19. The pods proved immensely popular and were a lifeline for the hotel's business."

During the lockdowns, the hotel was closed to customers for over 5 months in 2020 and almost 5 months in 2021. It also had to work within social distancing guidance which reduced the capacity of the dining and bar areas.

“Despite the progressive relaxation of Covid restrictions, the hotel has found that many patrons have ongoing concerns about Covid and welcome and in many cases expect social distancing measure to be in place in the bar and restaurant,” the application said.

The pods were erected in December 2020 and were ‘immensely successful’, achieving 87 per cent occupancy. They returned for Christmas 2021 and removed in January 2022 when the temporary relaxation of Permitted Development Rights was ended, receiving no complaints from neighbours.

“The success of the pods has resulted in additional jobs being created – 7 full time and 11 part time. The addition staff are required both because of the increased patronage generated by the pods and, because the pods are outdoor, they require additional staffing,” continued the application.

It also said: “The proposals would ensure the long-term viability of the hotel. Customer’s habits have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic and outdoor/private dining has been embraced.

“Furthermore, restrictions in adapting the internal space of the grade II* listed building mean that outdoor dining is the only feasible option.”

The pods, it continued, would be ‘integrated into the garden setting’ and cover 49ms space on the 812m2 site.

Earlier similar booths, were ‘low scale’ and did not obstruct views of the listed hotel, built in 1827.

They would allow staffing at the hotel to increase from 34 full-time equivalents to 42 full--time equivalents.

The application added the best use for a listed building was one that kept it open. The York hotel market was ‘challenging’ and going through ‘significant change’, which “requires an innovative approach” especially for an independent facing growing competition from chain hotels.

It concluded: “Many patrons now expect increased availability of outdoor dining. Given the context of the Churchill Hotel and its large plot, it is not considered unreasonable for the hotel to have some element of outdoor seating. And given the changeable British climate, it is also considered reasonable for some part of this outdoor seating to be covered.”