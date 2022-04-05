LIBRARIES in the East Riding of Yorkshire are all set to host a number of events to celebrate Easter over the holidays.
The events will be held between April 11 and 22 - and the team are encouraging families to get involved.
For younger children aged three and under there are ‘Bounce and Rhyme’ sessions, whilst for children aged four to eight many libraries will also be running ‘Peter Rabbit: The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt’. Both will be an opportunity to go along and enjoy the story, take part in fun activities, and try and find all the Easter Egg pictures hidden around the library.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Our East Riding Libraries Easter events are always popular, and are a great way for families with children to enjoy the school holidays. It’s great that we are able to put on such a wide range of events again this year.”
All the events and sessions are free of charge but booking in advance is needed at some locations.
Full details of which events are at which venues, and on which dates, can be found on the East Riding Libraries website at: www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/half-term
