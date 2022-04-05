CLIMATE campaigners say an activist from York is amongst six people to have been found not guilty of aggravated trespass after blockading a large UK dairy facility.
Animal Rebellion said that on August 31 last year, it blockaded the Arla factory in Aylesbury, which it said was responsible for producing 10 per cent of the UK’s dairy produce.
It said six of those arrested and charged with aggravated trespass, including Robert Gordon, who lived in York, had been acquitted at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court.
It said they occupied the road outside the site for 18 hours because of Arla’s contribution to the climate and ecological crises.
It said a banner hung from a van blocking the road outside the facility requested Arla to go 'Plant-Based' by 2025, as the group claimed meat and dairy were responsible for more than 50 per cent of the food system’s greenhouse gas emissions but provided only 18 per cent of calories.
Mr Gordon, a Green Party campaigner in York, said he was studying Environment Science at university and the science was clear.
"Animal farming contributes significantly to the greatest environmental problems we face including climate change, deforestation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss," he said.
"The way we produce food today is destroying our ability to feed a growing world population. We risk increasingly severe weather events, crop failures, starvation, resource conflicts, and more."
