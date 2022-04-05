AWARD-WINNING comedy favourites have teamed up with magic legends to create a new show - coming to a theatre in York soon.
Olivier award-winning Mischief have joined forces with Penn & Teller to create Magic Goes Wrong, coming to York Theatre Royal from April 26 to May 1.
Mischief’s biggest and most daring comedy catastrophe to date, the show follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of illusion to raise cash for charity. As the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target.
Created with Penn & Teller, the touring cast is Daniel Anthony, Valerie Cutko, Rory Fairbairn, Sam Hill, Kiefer Moriarty, Jocelyn Prah, Chloe Tannenbaum, with understudies Ishbel Cummings, CJ Field, Ricky Oakley, and Jay Olpin.
Penn & Teller are co-creators of the show but won’t be appearing on stage.
The show is touring after a successful run in London’s West End. Mischief’s other West End successes include The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Groan Ups and Mischief Movie Night.
Tickets for the shows are available on the theatre's website or by calling the box office on 01904 623568.
