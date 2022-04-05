A GROUP of teenagers started a fire in York.
Emergency services were called in after reports of a fire in South Bank last night (April 4).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 9.30pm to Knavesmire Road in York.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from York attended a small fire in the open that had been ignited by a group of teenagers.
"They put the fire out using one hose reel jet."
