A GROUP of teenagers started a fire in York.

Emergency services were called in after reports of a fire in South Bank last night (April 4).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 9.30pm to Knavesmire Road in York.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from York attended a small fire in the open that had been ignited by a group of teenagers.

"They put the fire out using one hose reel jet."