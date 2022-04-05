CCTV has been released by police of a man they want to speak to following the theft of a van.
Humberside Police say that their officers would like to speak to him regarding the theft of a white Ford Transit van which was stolen from the harbour car park in Bridlington at about 5.40am on Sunday, March 27.
A police spokesman said: "We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in identifying the man in connection with our enquiries.
"If you recognise this man or have any information that may assist in our investigation, you can call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting crime reference 16/38963/21."
