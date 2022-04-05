YORK chartered accountants and business advisers have boosted their HR department to reflect the increase in staff at the rapidly-growing firm.

Clive Owen LLP, which also has offices in Darlington, Durham and Middlesbrough, has had a ten percent expansion in its team during the last 12 months.

Recruitment and training adviser Caroline Pigg and Louise Robinson, HR assistant, have been recruited to join HR and training manager Caroline Bowerbank who became HR director on April 1.

Caroline joined the firm in April 2017 and has 19 years’ experience gained from working in various HR roles in local government, a global outsourcing business and not-for-profit organisations.

During her time with the firm, Caroline has strengthened the firm’s focus on well-being with the introduction of several initiatives.

She said: “Our staff numbers have increased substantially during the last year.

"With people being a top priority at Clive Owen LLP, it is important that the HR department is appropriately resourced to ensure our employees receive the necessary support to flourish and thrive within the firm.”

To support staff, Clive Owen has introduced a hybrid format of working to take account of people wanting a better work-life balance and flexibility following the government order to work from home during lockdowns.

New flexible working now enables individuals to work their fortnightly contractual hours over nine days to achieve one day off a fortnight. The firm has also introduced core working hours to allow employees flexibility with their start and finish times.

Clive Owen has also removed the legal requirement of 26 weeks service to request flexible working, making this a day one right for all employees.

It also has introduced an app which underpins a four-week programme, focusing on sleep, mindfulness, healthy eating and physical exercise.

To motivate staff and keep the initiative fun and collaborative, employees have been divided into teams with prizes for achieving goals.

Caroline said: “The focus is on keeping staff engagement, communication and wellbeing at the forefront of the firm as our people split their working lives between their homes and the office.

“It is important that wherever they are working from at any time, employees feel valued and well-supported members of the Clive Owen team and that they are able to interact effectively and efficiently with colleagues and managers."