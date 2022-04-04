A teenager suffered head injuries in an alleged incident at a fast food restaurant.
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the McDonald’s restaurant in Blake Street in York city centre after 11pm on Saturday (April 2).
A woman from Selby claims her 15-year-old son was in the restaurant with a group of friends and received a two inch gash to the head which required six staples to close the wound in A&E at York Hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ref 12220056003.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
A man in his 20 was arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while inquiries continue, North Yorkshire Police said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.