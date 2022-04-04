THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals appears to have peaked and is beginning to decline, according to the latest figures.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it was currently treating 260 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients.

The number is down from almost 300 - a record for the pandemic - just a few days ago but is still higher than in any previous phase of the pandemic.

The trust said three Covid patients were currently being treated in intensive care.