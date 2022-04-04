THREE teenagers who left two officers seriously injured have been released on conditional bail.

Three teenage girls aged 13, 14, and 15-years-old, who were arrested in connection with an incident in Harrogate which left two PCSOs seriously injured have been released on conditional bail pending further enquires.

The incident happened on Friday, April 1, at 7pm when the PCSOs from Harrogate's Neighbourhood Policing Team attended McDonald's on Cambridge Street following reports that a group of teenagers had entered the restaurant.

Detective Constable Amy Sharrad, who is leading on the investigation, said: "Thank you to everyone who has called in with information so far to support the investigation.

"We are aware of some footage circulating on social media of the incident, and would ask that those who have posted footage to contact us as soon as possible with any information."

The group had already been banned and given a Dispersal Notice not to enter the area due to their anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening and refused to leave when asked by the PCSOs, leading to the incident.

One of the PCSOs sustained a suspected broken nose and the other suffered tissue damage to the cheek.

Both were taken to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

Three girls were arrested in connection with the incident, and have now been released on conditional bail pending further enquires.

They are due to answer bail later this month.

Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to please email Detective Constable Amy Sharrad at amy.sharrad@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Please quote reference number 12220055279 when providing information.