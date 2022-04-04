BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has announced he is leaving the programme to join Channel 5 News.

He has hosted the morning show since 2016 and also presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021.

He also appeared on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

In a video shared on Twitter, Walker said: “I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

“I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.

“I’ve also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere.

“And what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

“And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

The presenter will replace Sian Williams, who announced she was leaving Channel 5 earlier this month.