A KEEN golfer from York has completed 365 days of consecutive golf to support the Parkinson's UK charity - as he lives with the condition himself.

Tony Bruce was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019. Following his diagnosis, Tony was advised by doctors that exaggerated movements, like swinging a golf club, would help his overall mobility and hopefully slow down the progression of the disease.

In 2021, after a delay in his golfing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tony decided he wanted to play as often as he could. He said that the pandemic had a negative impact on both his physical and mental health - so he couldn't wait to get back out on the course.

After 100 days of consecutive golfing, a fellow Parkinson's sufferer suggested that Tony should raise money for research into the condition by playing for as many days in a row as possible.

So, he set himself the challenge of playing for 200 consecutive days - all to raise money for the charity. But, after completing 200 days, Tony decided to carry on and go for a year - which he has now completed.

He said: "I really enjoy my golf. If I'm out playing, it helps to take my tremor caused by the Parkinson's away.

"While I'm out there for around three and a half to four hours, it helps to take my mind off it. So, as well as the social side of golf and the fundraising, it helps me mentally as well."

Tony completed his 365 days of golf on March 28 - teeing off at York Golf Club in the morning.

Popular golf retailer, Taylor Made, had some special golf balls made to commemorate Tony finishing his challenge. On the final day, Tony was presented with the especially made balls along with a book on the history of York Golf Club signed by author, John Pearson.

Tony said: "The book looks back on the history of the club between 1890 and 1990. John said I would probably feature in the next one, but I don't think I'll be around to see it published."

Tony was presented with the gifts by last year's York Golf Club captain, Neil Crapper.

When he has been unable to play out on the courses due to the weather, Tony has travelled to play at the driving range instead - hitting at least 50 balls per session.

So far, Tony has raised over £1,500 for the charity - but has set himself a target of raising £3,650 if he can.

"All of the donations so far have been great - but I want to carry on to raise as much as possible," he added.

Tony's online donation page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3Dz2Jry