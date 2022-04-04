FOUR women who police officers wanted to speak to following a homophobic assault in a York takeaway last year have been identified.
The incident occurred at York’s Yummy Chicken in Pavement on the evening of October 30 last year, when a man was subjected to homophobic abuse from a group of females, before being physically attacked by them.
"Officers have thanked everyone who called in with information and the media who assisted with the appeal," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
