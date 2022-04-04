A DRIVER who had only been back on the roads for three days after a ban was caught watching YouTube behind the wheel.
North Yorkshire Police say officers in an unmarked car stopped a blue Volkswagen Touran at Bramham yesterday (April 3).
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "This car passed us on A1(M) near Bramhan at speed and to make it worse the driver was looking at a you tube video on his phone - though, apparently he was only listening to it!
"A few checks revealed he only got his licence back three days ago from a previous disqualification.
"We have reported him to the DVLA."
