A DRIVER who had only been back on the roads for three days after a ban was caught watching YouTube behind the wheel.

North Yorkshire Police say officers in an unmarked car stopped a blue Volkswagen Touran at Bramham yesterday (April 3).

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "This car passed us on A1(M) near Bramhan at speed and to make it worse the driver was looking at a you tube video on his phone - though, apparently he was only listening to it!

"A few checks revealed he only got his licence back three days ago from a previous disqualification.

"We have reported him to the DVLA."

 