PART of York hospital is set for an energy-efficient facelift.

York Teaching Hospital Facilities Management LLP is seeking approval to replace windows and overclad the west elevation of the Wards Block at York Hospital on Wiggington Road

The planning application to City of York Council says the existing four-storey brick and concrete block was completed in 1977 and has a mix of original aluminium and replacement UPVC windows.

It explained: “The decision to over-clad these buildings is a logical response to address issues with its energy efficiency, water and air leakages, weathering and generally tired appearance identified in a review of its present condition."

The application says the hospital appearance no longer reflects the quality of its care, it is dated, utilitarian and drab and replacement windows are at different configuration to the originals.

"The over-cladding is intended to restore and enhance the original clean lines and to pick up on references to its original features, whilst enhancing the building."

It will also help the hospital meet insulation standards, air tightness, cut running costs and its carbon footprint, protect the existing building, curbing maintenance costs to that of a new one.

The application added: "The overall aspiration is to make its external envelope look and perform like a new building compliant with current standards and to extend its useful life expectancy to that of a new building at a fraction of the economic or environmental cost of building one."

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx