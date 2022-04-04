YORK is among the top ten best UK cities for family-friendly travel destinations, according to new research.
Ahead of the Easter school holidays, data analysed by Bounce, a holiday luggage storage company, showed that York was the sixth most family-friendly city for travel in the UK, based on the number of family attractions, family-friendly restaurants, weather, affordability, and safety.
Bounce gave York an overall family friendly score of 4.9 out of 10.
The other northern city which made the top seven was Liverpool, which just surpassed York to the fifth spot, although it was deemed less safe with a lower safety index score.
Bounce found that 4.33 per cent of York's attractions were good for children.
The most family-friendly attractions, according to TripAdvisor, are National Railway Museum, York Castle Museum, Jorvik Viking Centre, and The York Dungeon.
Plus, as previously reported in The Press, Clifford's Tower reopened on
Bounce said that 2.86 per cent of York's restaurants were good for children, and according to TripAdvisor,
Fancy Hank's Bar and Kitchen, Burgsy's, Bruk's Coffee Shop, and Phill Ya Boots.
