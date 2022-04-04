A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van following a collision on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of two crashes which happened within a few minutes of each other on Sunday March 26.
A white Mercedes Sprinter van was involved in both incidents. The van collided with a grey Vauxhall car on the A64 eastbound, just after the Hopgrove roundabout and the drivers had an altercation by the roadside.
Shortly after that, the van collided with a man who was on the carriageway. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.
The incidents happened at around 1pm to 1.10pm on the day.
Police are now requesting the help of anyone who has any dashcam footage of the incident itself or the driving before-hand of either vehicle and for any witnesses who have not yet been spoken to by police to come forward with any information.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number: 12220051326.
You can also email ffion.twomlow@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting the same reference number.
