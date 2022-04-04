A MINI driver was arrested after being stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Mini in Harewood yesterday (April 3) after reports of it being spotted 'in suspicious circumstances' in the Harrogate area.
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "The driver tested positive for cocaine on a Drug Wipe and was arrested at the scene.
"Sadly we were unable to obtain any blood, so on this occasion the driver has been released no further action.
"We have however contacted the DVLA and he is now on our radar."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.