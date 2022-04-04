A MINI driver was arrested after being stopped by police.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Mini in Harewood yesterday (April 3) after reports of it being spotted 'in suspicious circumstances' in the Harrogate area.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "The driver tested positive for cocaine on a Drug Wipe and was arrested at the scene.

"Sadly we were unable to obtain any blood, so on this occasion the driver has been released no further action.

"We have however contacted the DVLA and he is now on our radar."