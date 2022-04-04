A MAN was assaulted outside a hotel which left him with bruising and swelling to the eye.
A man was assaulted outside The Dolphin Hotel in Whitby on Saturday, February 26, at 11.10pm.
The incident is believed to have been an unprovoked attack which has left the victim with significant bruising and swelling to the eye.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police would like to speak to a man who was with two other men and a women, as he may hold important information.
He’s described as aged early to late 20's with a slim build, short dark hair, dark stubble facial hair and had tattoos on one of his arms.
He was wearing trainers, dark coloured jeans and a black short sleeve t-shirt and was seen to be with two other men and a woman.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Eve Chinnock 1636.
You can also email Eve.Chinnock@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220034665.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.