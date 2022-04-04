A GP practice in York has been recognised as one of the top twenty in England for its commitment to environmental sustainability.
Old School Medical Practice received the silver standard for its Green Impact for Health project, issued by the Royal College of General Practitioners and the National Union of Students, by starting initiatives that make progress towards a greener and better primary care.
Dr Rumina Önaç, a GP at Old School Medical Practice and lead for the Green Impact for Health project, said: "Our green initiatives have allowed us to work with the community in so many ways. In the past year, we have recycled unused medical equipment to give it a second life, the practice registered as a water refill station and we have worked hard to cut down on the plastic-based products we use."
The steps taken by Old School Medical Practice has lowered its carbon footprint by reducing medicines waste, improving recycling and switching to eco-friendly cleaning products.
