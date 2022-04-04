A YORK agency which was launched in lockdown has been honoured at the Institute of Internal Communication (IoIC) regional awards.
flic was named winner for ‘best evaluation and measurement’ for its work with Calderdale Music Trust, a regional music service provider.
Beating competition from established agencies and national businesses, the micro-agency was also placed second in the IoIC’s writing category for its work with Dupe VFX, a London special effects B-Corporation.
flic, run by founder Fran Mayou, specialises in brand storytelling, helping companies to articulate their business stories to employees, customers, and other stakeholders.
Since launching in September 2020, flic has been growing its portfolio of local, national, and international clients.
Fran said: “It’s been a roller coaster journey launching a new business, so I’m delighted that our clients have been recognised in this way.
"I’ve loved helping Dupe and Calderdale Music to tell their stories, finding the right words to share their key messages and influence change.
“The IoIC awards are open to agencies and businesses across the north and central England to showcase the best in internal communication. I couldn’t be prouder to be up there with the larger agencies, and with peers who I have great respect for.”
Working with design agency Dogeatcog, flic also supports York’s ‘Art is my Career’ education and arts programme which raises awareness about careers in the creative sector with young people, helping to bridge the gap between education and work.
