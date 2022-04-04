STAFF from a fast food chain in York have been helping to 'Keep it Clean' by collecting rubbish as part of a campaign.
As part of McDonald’s UK-wide campaign, crew from the the firm's restaurants across York, Knaresborough and Harrogate hosted four different litter picks across the region. Forty-five crew members from five McDonald’s restaurants showed up to support their hometowns, collecting 72 bags of rubbish in total.
Franchisee, John Atherton who owns and operates eight restaurants in the region, said: "I’m passionate about tackling the problem of litter in Harrogate, Knaresborough and York, especially in the areas local to my restaurants.
"My teams go on daily litter-picking walks and we organise regular litter picks as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping our streets clean and tidy."
The events followed a week of rallying from the McDonald’s restaurant teams, encouraging locals to get involved in Yorkshire, either through organised events or with friends and family.
