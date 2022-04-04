A male contraceptive pill is set to be trialled in humans later this year as a new survey reveals more than half of UK men might be inclined to take it.

There have already been a number of different types of the 'male pill' but none has proved as popular as the female equivalent.

An early version contained only synthetic progesterone, and required the use of an implant that releases testosterone to counter any unwanted effects.

There have been a number of other 'male pills' but none have proved popular. Picture: Canva

Male contraceptive US trials

More recently, a couple of oral contraceptive pills for men have been through early, successful trials in the United States.

One pill is called 11-beta-MNDTC and works by blocking sperm production.

In a small trial, it caused the hormones required for sperm production to drop, and some men experienced side-effects such as acne, fatigue and headaches.

Some men reported low sex drive and erectile difficulties, but none of the participants stopped the trial due to side effects.

However, the latest variation has been shown to be 99 per cent effective at preventing pregnancy in mice - with no side effects.

Male contraceptive pill survey results

As the march towards a male contraceptive pill comes closer, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor conducted a UK-based survey to find out if men were willing to use it, once on the market.

The survey showed 58 per cent will consider using the male contraceptive pill, with 42 per cent saying they wouldn’t.

Currently, the only two options for male birth control are male condoms and sterilisation (i.e. getting a vasectomy or 'the snip').

At the time of writing, trials are underway for various male birth control methods, but it isn’t clear when these methods could be approved and made available on the NHS.

Any new medication has to be rigorously tested and trialled to make sure it is safe and effective for as many people as possible, which is why it’s taking a long time.

In the meantime, couples who want to avoid pregnancy should make sure that they are using at least one form of reliable contraception.