YORK has been named as the best night out in the UK, according to new research.
The study, from Get Licensed, analysed the number of venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of safety issues to reveal the best nights out in Britain.
York had the best overall score with 7.67 out of 10. The data shows that there are 30.25 bars per 100,000 people in the city and 156.18 pubs. Meanwhile, the average price of a pint in York is £3.78.
The study found that the safest place for a night out in the UK is also York, scoring highest at being a safe place for people to walk home at night. This was followed by Telford and Norwich respectively. Bradford came out as the least safe place for a night on the town.
The worst night out in the UK is Coventry with a night out score of just 2.16. This is followed by Slough where there is just over one bar or club per 100,000 people.
The cheapest price of a pint was found to be in Telford, Shropshire at just £2.60, while London came bottom with an average pint costing a whopping £4.97.
