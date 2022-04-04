A TOP job is up for grabs at a popular York school.

A well-regarded city secondary school is looking for a deputy head teacher for inclusion and pastoral care.

With a salary between £64,143 - £70,745 Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick say they are looking for someone who is a "strategic, visionary and experienced professional who can help build on our strength and drive us forward to become Outstanding".

They say: "This is a wonderful opportunity for a strong, motivated individual with vision, dedication and the highest aspirations for all members of the school community, who will help build on our achievements and continue our drive to be outstanding in every way."

Rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in May 2017, the City of York Council controlled school is a successful 11-18 mixed school with 1,293 students including 181 in the sixth form. The school building is just over 10 years old and the head is Dave Hewitt.

The school says: "As a school, we pride ourselves in offering all our students the opportunity for high academic achievement and personal fulfilment through a wide range of curricular and extra-curricular activities. We also have very strong guidance and pastoral care systems, which ensure that all students are valued and supported.

"To apply, you will need to be absolutely committed to the moral and social development of students, as well as the very highest academic standards, within the context of our ethos and values. Building an effective, consistent and aspirational pastoral team, you will establish outstanding pastoral care for all students regardless of background and ability.

"You will possess the skills to lead on, implement and quality assure strategies to promote high standards of attendance, behaviour and student wellbeing as well as leading an effective reward and recognition systems across the school. You should also be a positive communicator who is able to motivate staff, students and parents/carers."

For an informal conversation about the recruitment process, please contact Garry Morrison, Education Lead, Resourcing Solutions at North Yorkshire County Council garry.morrison@northyorks .gov.uk/07843 436106.

The closing date is Sunday, April 24 at midnight.