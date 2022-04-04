A DRIVER was arrested at the roadside after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a silver Volkswagen Passat in Harrogate on Friday night (April 1).
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "We stopped this car in Harrogate, there was a strong smell of cannabis from within.
"The driver wasfound in possession of drugs and tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine so was arrested.
"They were also found to be uninsured so the vehicle was seized.
"A blood sample has now been obtained which will be sent for analysis and the driver has been released under investigation pending the result of that analysis."
