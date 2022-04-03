A WIDE range of animals and sunshine turned the first Springtime Live for three years into a big success.
Among those entertaining the crowds at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate were alpacas, other farm animals, ferrets and beagles.
Show Director Charles Mills said: “This was our seventh Springtime Live and it’s been a real treat to be able to be back here doing what we do best, promoting farming and the countryside to the public.
"It was terrific to see the enjoyment families have had visiting us here today.”
The children-centred agricultural show sold out well in advance and more than 4,000 people attended, as did childhood favourites Peppa Pig and Shaun the Sheep.
Thomas Nash, 12, who travelled from Somerset with his Coloured Ryeland sheep, won the Junior Young Shepherd of the Year title as the Rare Breeds Survival Trust held their national Young Shepherd of the Year finals at Springtime Live for the first time.
Among animals that proved popular were alpacas, the ferrets of Ferretworld's Roadshow, Airedale Beagles and the rabbits, goats and donkeys of Ian's Mobile Farm of Aberford.
Ripon Farm Services donated mini tractors which youngsters enjoyed riding around an indoor circuit. An outdoor bike track, climbing walls and woodcrafts crafts also proved popular.
