The first members of the public have seen the transformation of Clifford's Tower for themselves.
The mediaeval castle keep opened its doors to the public yesterday for the first time since the pandemic.
During its closure it has undergone a £5 million transformation that has opened up rooms previously inaccessible to the public and installed a roof deck covering much of the interior space and new notice boards and aural interpretations.
See it for yourself on the video.
